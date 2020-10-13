Houska Automotive to Host “What’s up Donor?” Blood Drive

Houska Automotive is hosting their 19th annual Blood Drive “What’s up Donor?” Friday, October 30, from 7 am to 1 pm at the Garth Englund Blood Center located at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins to meet high medical demands regarding blood donations.

The American Red Cross states that someone in the U.S. requires blood every two seconds, inspiring Houska Automotive to prompt more people to donate to their blood drive. Additionally, those who donate are encouraged to come dressed in costumes and wear facial coverings regardless of costumes.

“We are relying on the goodwill of the generous Northern Colorado community to help us meet the needs of our local hospitals,” said Dennis Houska, owner, and president of Houska Automotive. “This is an easy way to help a neighbor or loved one in the community during an emergency,” Dennis said.

Participants who donate a pint of blood in the blood drive will receive a gift card for a pint of ale at Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing. Furthermore, for every donation of blood, each donor will be entered to win a $1,000 credit toward any set of Goodyear Tires, which can be redeemed at Houska Automotive.

Donors must be at least 18 years old or 17 with a parent’s permission with identification present to receive eligibility to give blood. New donors must also weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health while prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds.

The Houska family has been committed to donating blood for a long time giving back to the community. Dennis first donated blood at the Garth Englund Blood Center in 1978 and brought over 600 blood donations and new donors through his annual blood drive.

For more information regarding this year’s Houska Blood Drive, including to sign up, visit: houskaautomotive.com/blooddrive2020/