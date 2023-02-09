Larimer County Department of Health and Environment Offering Free Radon Test Kits to the Public

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) is urging residents to test their homes for radon. LCDHE has a limited number of free home radon test kits available for the public to pick up at various locations in Larimer County.

Radon is a naturally occurring, colorless, odorless radioactive gas, and elevated levels inside a home can pose a severe health threat to residents. Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, contributing to as many as 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. Radon can quickly enter homes and other buildings through small openings like cracks in foundations, openings around pumps and drains, and crawl spaces. Any home may have high radon levels, even if neighboring homes do not.

A simple test can determine if high radon levels are in a home. Even homeowners with radon mitigation systems should retest their homes every few years to ensure the system is working correctly.

“In Colorado, about half the homes have radon levels higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended action level, and testing is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk,” says Larimer County Environmental Health Director Chris Manley.

Larimer County residents can pick up a free radon test kit while supplies last. These kits come with postage to the lab prepaid, so you can test them, drop them in the mail, and get your results. Free kits can be picked up at the following locations:

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, 200 Peridot Avenue, Loveland

Estes Park Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue, pick-up in the lobby inside the main entrance (available starting Friday, 1/27)

After testing for radon, residents are encouraged to protect themselves and their families by implementing appropriate mitigation measures to reduce elevated levels of radon, if needed, which can be effectively accomplished for the price of a typical home repair.

For more information about radon and to view a map of local radon testing results, visit www.larimer.gov/radon.