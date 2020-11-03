Letter to the Editor – Public Service Announcement

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper.

By Jason Good

Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, many people who suffer from substance haven’t known where to turn for help.

Quarantine and stay at home orders have closed access to support groups, meetings, and some treatment centers. This has left many people in recovery in a precarious situation where they are at serious risk for a relapse.

In order to solve boredom and anxiety during quarantine, many Americans started to drink. And I mean drink. Not a couple of more glasses of wine or beer a week, but drink enough to jump alcohol sales by 55% in the last week of March. Market research showed a 75% increase in just liquor sales as compared to 2019 and of course, beer sales jumped 42% compared to last year.

It’s a horrible situation out there. The mass public is currently hysterical with fear, some unfortunate people have lost their lives, people are being strongly urged to quarantine themselves, and it shows no sign of calming down yet.

It’s important to me that everyone stays safe out there. Even though many support groups, meetings, and treatment centers have temporarily closed, there are treatment options out there in the case of a relapse.

Until the chaos with the coronavirus relaxes, I’d be willing to bet that the amount of alcohol consumption will continue to increase, thus driving the need for drug and alcohol rehab. The current situation is causing more people to experience financial distress, depression, and anxiety than in recent years.

Not only has this time in our society been difficult to cope with, but it came in on top of an already out-of-control drug problem in this country. Unfortunately, the coronavirus has made an already bad situation worse. But there are treatment programs out there that can help, so I’m encouraging anyone out there who is currently struggling with addiction to reach out and get help.

