Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud Celebrates 55 Years in 2023

Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud will celebrate 55 years in operation in 2023. The local nonprofit organization will be hosting celebratory events throughout the year, starting with their Founder’s Day Open House Celebration on Thursday, January 26. Monthly celebration events have been created to reflect the mission and values of the long-serving organization, as well as to celebrate the partnerships and support provided by the communities in which it operates.

For the past 55 years, Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud has helped older adults and homebound individuals access healthy meals, nutrition education, social opportunities, and other invaluable supports in the community. Every day in downtown Loveland, the Meals on Wheels commercial kitchen prepares nutritious meals for homebound individuals in Loveland, Berthoud, and surrounding communities. These meals are delivered, Monday through Friday, by an army of volunteer drivers. In 2022, volunteers and staff served over 73,139 meals to over 657 clients – each meal accompanied with a well-check visit.

Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud seeks to celebrate these achievements and milestones with a Founder’s Day Open House celebration open to the public. This event will take place at the Meals on Wheels downtown Loveland location at 437 N Garfield Ave, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 3:30 – 7:30 pm. The community is invited to stop by for some festive food, drink, and fellowship.

Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud is also seeking community members and businesses who might be interested in partnering in mission throughout the year. The need for Meals on Wheels services grows each year and is only expected to continue to rise as our local population grows in age and number. By becoming a Meals on Wheels Mission Partner, individuals and businesses will help homebound older adults live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Mission Partners will help support:

Consistent meal deliveries. There are no income requirements to receive meals – no one is turned away due to an inability to pay. There has also never been a waiting list, due in part to the generosity of the larger community.

Individuals in need on a long or short-term basis. Meals on Wheels provides meals post-hospitalization and for caregivers as well.

Support Coordination. Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud has a Social Worker on staff to help direct client requests for various referrals such as medical, home services, or financial needs. Phone check-ins and home visits are also conducted.

For more information about becoming a Meals on Wheels Mission Partner or the Founder’s Day Open House Celebration, please visit www.lovelandmealsonwheels.org

Event Information

What: Founder’s Day Open House Celebration

When: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 3:30 – 7:30 pm

Where: Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud, 437 N Garfield Ave, Loveland, CO 80537

If you anticipate joining us for this celebration, please RSVP at: www.lovelandmealsonwheels.org/ rsvp