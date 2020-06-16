Mental Health Partners Telehealth Services to Continue Through Summer

Mental Health Partners’ (MHP) has formed an internal COVID-19 Recovery Taskforce that will run through summer in an attempt to implement a Transition Plan for staff to return and in-person client services to resume.

The Taskforce has recommended that MHP continue providing the majority of its services remotely through Telehealth, though some locations are currently offering in-person services.



The transition plan is derived from a variety of factors regarding operational processes such as ensuring the safety of staff and clients as well as aligning with local public health organizations.

MHP will start offering additional in-person service options and re-open facilities as time progresses and pieces of the transition plan are implemented.

For more information about open and closed MHP locations, please visit www.mhpcolorado.org/about/locations or for operational updates, visit www.mhpcolorado.org/covid-19-updates