Narconon Colorado Helps Those in Need, Gives Back to the Community

Nonprofit Narconon Colorado dispatched volunteers recently to help at the Denver Rescue Mission and the Larimer County food bank to help those experiencing economic crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The volunteers worked by helping cook warm meals for the homeless and bag groceries for hundreds of families.

According to Newsweek, market research has shown a drastic increase in alcohol sales, with a 75 percent increase in liquor sales compared to last year, with beer sales jumping 42 percent. This increase in alcohol sales has drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities worried that community support systems impacted by the pandemic will not handle the coming wave of addiction.

“Besides the economic problems caused by COVID-19, our town has struggled with addiction problems, just like many others around the country,” said Jason Good, the Deputy Executive Director of Narconon Colorado. “It’s important for us to be good neighbors, to give back to our community, and help those who are struggling as a result of many modern social issues,” Jason said.

Homeless and impoverished residents served by the Denver Rescue Mission and the Larimer County food bank represent a disproportionately affected population by issues involving addiction. Narconon Colorado’s mission is similar to these community organizations, and staff hopes to reduce the suffering of those dealing with addiction across the state.

“Too many families go without during the holidays, and it’s very sad,” said Chris Red, Director of Community Outreach at Narconon Colorado. “It’s wonderful to have resources like the food bank and the rescue mission to help our community,” Chris said.

For more information regarding Narconon Colorado, visit: https://www.narconon-colorado.org/