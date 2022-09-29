Points West Hosts Medicare Lunch and Learn

Points West Community Bank held a Medicare Lunch and Learn on Thursday, September 22, at their Loveland branch. If you were unable to attend this event, there will be another lunch and learn on October 20, same time and location. Dan Kuntz, Medicare Specialist at LPL Financial, will be the speaker and will hit on three main topics:

The top 10 things that you need to know about Medicare. Upcoming changes to Medicare Part D (Prescription Drugs) Fraud in the World of Medicare – How can you be affected?

The lunch and learn was aimed to target anyone 64 years or older, but the information was beneficial for anyone who might be assisting a senior with these decisions. A boxed lunch was provided, courtesy of Points West. For the event in October, there is expected to be limited seating options, so plan to arrive early and stay late to talk with experts in the medicare field.

Points West partnered with LPL Financial at the start of 2022 and has been working alongside them to promote Medicare education among their clients and customers.

For more information call the Loveland branch at (970) 541-2520.