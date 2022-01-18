Radon Test Kits Offered At No Cost to Larimer County Residents  

During National Radon Action Month in January Larimer County residents are eligible to get a radon test kit at no cost to them during National Radon Action Month

January is Radon Action Month. FREE radon awareness programs are scheduled virtually on January 14, 12-1 pm, January 18, 10-11 am, January 27, 4-5 pm, and January 31, 6-7 pm. Space in each class is limited, so register early.

Larimer County residents who attend will receive a short-term radon test kit to test their home. Registration is required at larimer.extension.colostate.edu/radon/.

Radon is a naturally occurring gas that is dispersed in outdoor air. It is odorless, invisible, tasteless, and can reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, which is why Larimer County Extension Agent Karen Crumbaker is offering free educational workshops and test kits in January.

Crumbaker says, “Only individual testing can determine if your home may have a radon problem since every house is different. Measuring radon levels in your home is simple and inexpensive.”

The risk of developing lung cancer comes from breathing radon gas that seeps undetected into your home from the soil through foundation cracks, dirt floors, loose-fitting pipes, slab joints or block walls. It’s this risk that prompts Crumbaker to seek out grants so she can offer workshops and test kits at no cost.

Test for Radon During National Radon Action Month

January is National Radon Action Month, and the City of Fort Collins is encouraging community members to protect their health by testing their homes for radon. Radon is a colorless, odorless, and naturally occurring gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Radon gas enters homes and other buildings through cracks and openings in basements, crawl spaces, and slabs. Radon levels vary from house to house and have nothing to do with the age, upkeep, or quality of the building; however, Colorado homes are at a higher risk for radon.

Testing the radon levels in your home is simple and inexpensive. Here are a few options:

Be one of the first 100 people to receive a free short-term kit at the Fort Collins Senior Center during the month of January.

Purchase a radon test kit. The City of Fort Collins sells discounted short-term ($6) and long-term ($20) kits for you to test your own home. These kits are available at the Fort Collins Senior Center, located at 1200 Raintree Dr.

If your home has high radon levels:

Hire a professional. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides links to contractors that are certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program and the National Radon Safety Board. Visit certifiedradonpros.org to find qualified radon contractors in your area.

To learn more about radon and its health impacts:

Attend a Radon Awareness Webinar with Larimer County, or

Visit www.fcgov.com/radon