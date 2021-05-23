Registration Openings in Wellington Recreation

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Wellington Recreation Department is sharing a few announcements.

The Girls Softball registration closed May 13. They almost have enough for two teams in the Grade 4-5 group and need just a couple more players for the Grade 2-3 team. If your daughter wants to play, please check in about availability.

They added a Cheer class based on feedback heard from the open forum and community. The class is for Grades 1-5, and your kiddos will have the opportunity to perform during the 4th of July parade!

Lastly, registration has opened for Tennis lessons. If you enjoyed them in the past or are looking to try something new, please sign up! Each class size is limited to 8 people so register while spots are still open.

For more information on how to sign up or other things happening with Wellington Recreation, please visit http://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/178/Parks-and-Recreation.