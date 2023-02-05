Spot Misleading Ads and Subscription Traps for Weight Loss Products

Regarding New Year’s resolutions, scammers know that losing weight and getting in shape is one of the most popular goals. This popularity has led to many scams involving vitamins, supplements, and weight loss formulas, all claiming to offer rapid results. Not only are the products themselves questionable, but so are the companies’ business dealings peddling them.

How the scam works

Most weight loss product scams start with promises too good to be true. Body wraps, topical creams, dietary supplements, pills, powders, skin patches, and even earrings have been advertised to “melt,” “flush,” “burn,” or “dissolve” away unwanted fat fast. These ads usually come with some amazing before and after pictures of people who claim to have used the product and glowing five-star reviews. According to many recent reports, these weight loss products often claim to have been featured on popular TV shows like Shark Tank. You may see these ads on TV, in periodicals, or, more commonly, on social media. The sad truth is the ads are misleading, and the products won’t melt away fat or give you a six-pack. Many contain ingredients that can be damaging to your health.

To make matters worse, some companies use unscrupulous selling techniques. Dozens of consumer complaints described weight loss programs as difficult to cancel, even if the product doesn’t work as claimed in the ads. Some consumers believed they were making a one-time purchase. Instead, the company repeatedly billed their credit cards for more of the product. When they contacted customer service, the representative informed them that they had signed up for a subscription, which was only disclosed in the fine print of their original purchase. Canceling an order can be difficult, and getting a refund is nearly impossible.

One consumer reported this experience to BBB Scam Tracker: “I came across what I now realize was a fake advertisement for a weight loss product supported by the legit Shark Tank program. It used names and pictures of real people and their “results” using keto gummies. The advertisement said you could try one bottle and get one free for $52.44. Instead, I was charged $104.88. I called them right away to report this and cancel the transaction. I was told I couldn’t cancel because the order had already shipped – only five minutes after I placed it! I called my credit card company, and they recommended returning the product for a refund. After I received the product, I followed the company’s return instructions and sent the product back. A week later, I called them to find out the status of my refund, only to be informed the company has no return/refund policy.”

To help avoid weight loss scams, BBB recommends the following: