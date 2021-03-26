State Community Vaccination Site at the Ranch Events Complex Launched

Colorado Governor Jared Polis visited the State Community Vaccination Site yesterday, Thursday, March 25 at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland as part of his Vaccines for All efforts.

The site is being run in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The State moved to Phase 1B.4 on Friday, March 19 which allowed people ages 50 and older as well as additional frontline workers and those with a least one high-risk condition to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The state is proud to partner with FEMA at the Ranch Events Complex to get more shots into arms and work to end the pandemic in Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Sites like this one will play an integral role in distributing this lifesaving vaccine to all Coloradans who want one,” Governor Jared Polis said.

The state has also launched an additional Community Vaccination Site at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Monday, March 22. The state similarly launched two additional Community Vaccination Sites located in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor World Arena and in Mesa County at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Wednesday, March 17.

There will be an additional site coming online in Denver County at the Ball Arena in the next few weeks.

“Colorado has done great work on the state’s vaccination effort and FEMA is pleased to support Larimer County with its efforts at The Ranch,” said Acting FEMA Regional Administrator Nancy Dragani. “Adding this new level of federal support to our state and local partners helps ensure vaccine access to more Coloradans, which is critical,” Nancy said.

The state has Aldo requested feedback on Dial 3.0 as more Coloradans receive their vaccine as the Dial aims to provide greater flexibility. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment intends to move to a more local model by April to allow local public health agencies to assume more control over capacity restrictions that are currently determined by the dial.

COVID-19 continues to present risks to healthy Coloradans and everyone is being encouraged to take precautions until they can access the vaccine.

“We’re grateful we can continue to support our community in a time of need,” said Director of The Ranch, Chris Ashby. “Our hope is that The Ranch Events Complex vaccine site will play an impactful role in helping combat COVID-19 in Northern Colorado,” Chris said.

For more information regarding the State Community Vaccination Site at the Ranch Events Complex in Larimer County, including where to make appointments, visit: www.larimer.org/health or call 970-498-5500