Statewide Trail for COVID-19 Vaccine to Launch

Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and UCHealth on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus plan to recruit patients throughout Colorado for a study testing a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our site here at the University of Colorado Hospital is part of a nationwide network called the COVID Prevention Network, which is set up so that it has a cohort of sites that are available to sequentially enroll into multiple vaccine studies,” said Dr. Thomas Campbell, an infectious disease physician at the CU School of Medicine and the University of Colorado Hospital.

Researchers will recruit for nearly two months enrolling 1,000 patients for the trail. Those participating in the trial will be monitored for over a year traveling to the University of Colorado Hospital for their appointments. The vaccine trial aims to demonstrate efficacy in those who are more at risk for contracting COVID-19. Participants will be randomized and will receive either the vaccine or a placebo.

“This is one of more than 15 COVID-19 clinical trials in which UCHealth locations are participating, and additional research studies are planned with our CU partners to continue protecting patients and improving outcomes,” said Dr. Margaret E. Reidy, UCHealth chief medical officer.

Qualifying participants will be contacted through UCHealth’s My Health Connection patient portal where they will receive an invitation to participate in the trail. The opportunity to run a trial like this comes as a result of a collaboration between the CU Anschutz partners.

“This trial is possible due to the productive collaboration between the University of Colorado School of Medicine and UCHealth. We are honored to have this opportunity to advance the science and work towards a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jean Kutner, chief medical officer for the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

For more information regarding the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, visit: https://www.uchealth.org/locations/uchealth-anschutz-outpatient-pavilion/