U.S. News & World Report Ranks Four UCHealth Hospitals Among Best in the State, Including Medical Center of the Rockies at No. 2 

U.S. News and World Report has ranked UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland No. 2 and UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins No. 5 in the state.

“While the effects of the pandemic continue to impact hospitals across the country, these rankings are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of UCHealth’s dedicated staff and clinicians in providing the very best care for our patients,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president, and CEO. “Quality, safety, and an excellent experience for our patients are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”

Two additional UCHealth hospitals were also ranked including University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora (No. 1) and Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs (No.4).

“Our patient experience scores and patients’ excellent outcomes are a result of the commitment of our staff and providers to providing excellent care each and every day,” said Kevin Unger, president and CEO of Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies. “We are honored that patients trust us with their care, and we are dedicated to serving this community.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions. For the 2022-23 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions.

As part of the rankings, MCR is nationally ranked at No. 42 in urology and high performing in geriatrics. PVH is ranked as high performing in orthopedics.

In addition to being recognized by U.S. News & World Report, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies was just designated as a Level I Trauma Center by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, joining just five other Level I trauma centers in the state and becoming the first in northern Colorado to achieve this prestigious designation.

For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.