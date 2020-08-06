UCHealth Calls for Help from COVID-19 Survivors

Officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are looking for help from people who had COVID-19 interested in donating convalescent plasma to help those who may contract the disease.

Those whom have recovered or “convalesced” from COVID-19 are able to donate thier “convalescent plasma” due to the antibodies within it. Furthermore, research has shown that when these antibodies are transfused into a person fighting COVID-19, the person’s immune system may boost, ultimately helping them.

Over 90 convalescent donors have donated a total of nearly 300 units to the blood center which has been used to treat over 150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients since April. Additionally, over 230 inpatients have received plasma infusions.

“Currently, the number of convalescent plasma donations is just barely meeting the demand in northern Colorado,” said Kaitlin Zobel, donor recruiter at Garth Englund Blood Centers.

Individuals interested in donating plasma are required to be free of symptoms for at least 14 days, have experienced symptoms within the past six weeks and have had to have a diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test in order to receive eligibility to donate.

Donors must meet all requirements for blood donation and additional Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. Nevertheless, one donor has the ability to potentially help two to four COVID-19 patients.

“With the recent uptick in the number of cases of COVID-19 and uncertainty on how many more cases may surface in the next few months, there is an urgent need for more donations to stay ahead of what may come,” said Kaitlin.

For more information about convalescent plasma and donation eligibility, visit: bit.ly/uchealthplasma or call Zobel at 970-495-8987