Valet Services Return to North Colorado Medical Center Premium Care Starts in the Parking Lot

After a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, North Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) in Greeley has resumed valet services. Through a partnership with Towne Health, a leading health care and hospitality solutions provider, the Banner Health hospital in Greeley prioritizes special attention for all patients and visitors through a comprehensive continuum of care that happens all the way from arrival to discharge. With a caring and compassionate team, Banner provides 5-star hospitality service to make every on-site experience as seamless and convenient as possible. Valet service is provided Monday through Friday 7 am to 6 pm at the main entrance. If visitors or patients have not picked up their vehicle by 6 pm, their vehicle will be brought to the front driveway at 6 pm and keys will be accessible through security. For questions or more information, patients and visitors can contact valet directly at 970-810 4661.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.