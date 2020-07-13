Windsor Blood Drive Donation at Points West Community Bank Delivers Life-Saving Liters

Camille Gonzales

Point West Community Bank is pleased to announce that their recent blood drive event at its Windsor location resulted in a hefty 13-liter donation that will benefit UCHealth. The contribution has the potential to save the lives of more than 26 individuals in need, as reported by calculations from the American Red Cross.



“The opportunity to save a life is truly priceless, and at Points West we believe that the biggest investment we can make is in our community, ” said Mark Brase, President of Points West Community Bank. “We had an incredible turnout for the donation event with a full sign-up list. It’s so important for our community to donate during a time when blood is needed due to COVID-19, and it is humbling to witness the capabilities of our community when we come together for a cause.”

The blood drive event is one of many efforts made possible through ‘Points West CARES,’ a charitable program developed by the community bank that serves across the tri-state area of Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska. Points West CARES is founded on the company’s core values of Community, Advancement, Reinvestment, Environment and Service.

“Prosperity and preservation take many forms, and it’s important to us that we support local vitality across all aspects of life, not just from a financial perspective,” said Brase. “We hope to inspire others in our communities to care for one another in any way possible, especially during these uncertain times.”

Points West encourages organizations seeking a charitable partner to inquire for assistance at www.pwcbank.com/colorado/us/community-involvement.

About Points West Community Bank

Family-owned Points West Community Bank has been serving local communities with a variety of financial products for personal and business needs since 1906. Points West is locally owned and operated throughout 21 locations across the tri-state area of Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska. Points West values the customer and the community as the most important part of the company, building on its commitment to remain a true community bank. For more information about Points West Community Bank visit www.pwcbank.com.