6 Tips to Being a Good Partner

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Finding and securing a long-term partner for commitment takes work. After years of seeking that match online, or through local agencies, you finally found love. It now seems like the world revolves around you but in a good way. Nothing is out of sync between you and yours, and it is always blissful.

However, with time things have changed. You find that certain things have become routine and almost banal. That sassy and hot babe you met on https://goldenbride.net/colombian-brides.html doesn’t seem interested in your humor anymore. Also, the reverse is true as you find some of her jokes boring.

These are not causes for concern but challenges to overcome. Here are tried and proven methods of being better for your partner.

1. Listening

Try to listen more than you talk and things ultimately get better. You will notice that people love when listening partners. It makes them feel appreciated, loved, and useful. If you only spend your time together talking about yourself, chances are she or he is quickly getting bored. At some point, your partner will shut off and there will be no listening or caring.

2. Give them space

Whether you are the lady or man in the relationship it is important to give your partner space. Many believe quality time is of utmost importance in a relationship. Time alone is equally important. Offer others thinking space, to reflect and to regain internal harmony and serenity. They always return with good vibes.

3. Know their desires

Spend time learning about their desires in life. These might include physical needs, emotional and spiritual ones. Knowing their desires reduces the odds of embarrassing yourself. Focus on her immediate needs instead of asking regularly. This shows effort on your part and proves that you love her.

4. Appreciate them

Couples have admirers they are unaware of. If your partner is a keeper treat them as such. Someone is out there wishing they had a chance with them. Ensure that you constantly show them your love for them. Saying thank you is invaluable. Showering a girlfriend with gifts occasionally shows appreciation and love

5. Intimacy

Avoid spending weeks without being intimate. Things spiral when a partner’s physical needs are not met. It always leads to distrust and accusations of cheating. On the other hand, your partner may feel like physical attraction has disappeared. This may lead to depression and possible breakups. Incidentally, intimacy and passion can be shown anywhere, not just in the bedroom. Grab her hand when taking walks in the park and plant a firm kiss whenever an opportunity arises. The spontaneity will leave her blushing.

6. Reignite the fire

Remembering what brought the two of you together at first will always help rekindle love, or make things better. If you used to love movies why not have a movie night? You can plan a date night with your spouse like you did while dating. Things don’t have to change drastically once you are married. They just need to be communicated well and enjoyed while still maintaining that long-lasting commitment.

Bottom Line

Making sure your relationship will stand the test of time is hard, but always worth it. Many lived to their greying days and never regretted it, always finding ways to enjoy each other’s company. Technology helps too so why not chat on social media, with your spouse, while at work, or away from them? You can flirt like you did before you became committed to each other.