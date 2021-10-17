HWY34 RV to Host Complimentary Winterization Class

Full-Service RV Sales and Service Center, HWY34 RV, Set to Offer Food, Fun, and Education During Upcoming Complimentary RV Winterization Class

HWY 34 RV is bringing back its complimentary winterization class on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10:00 am. – 11:00 am at its lot at 1115 Southgate Drive, Windsors, CO 80550.

Designed for anyone looking to ready their RV for winter, this class will show RV owners all of the necessary steps to winterize their vehicle at home. They’ll be offering food, fun, and education to all guests. Open to the Public, but everyone is asked to RSVP at hwy34rv.com/free-rv-winterization-classes.

HWY34 RV is a locally-owned and operated full-service RV Sales & Service center. We carry Class A and Class C RVs, Travel Trailers, and Fifth Wheel Trailers by high-quality companies including Coachmen, Jayco, Shasta, Phoenix, and Starcraft. Located in Windsor, Colo., HWY34 RV offers customized financing options that are designed for each customer’s needs. Browse the current inventory at hwy34rv.com/all-inventory. For more information about HWY34 RV, visit hwy34rv.com or call (970) 576-3125.

