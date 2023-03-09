Today’s Weather: 3/9/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high of 51F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 22 49 48 23
Berthoud 0 49 53 25
Fort Collins 10 46 51 26
Greeley 8 51 50 22
Laporte 13 47 49 26
Livermore 6 50 44 24
Loveland 6 50 52 26
Red Feather Lakes 19 29 30 17
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 22 39 49 26
Wellington 19 47 49 24
Windsor 5 49 52 24
*As of February 9, 2023 10:00am

