Today’s Weather: 3/9/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high of 51F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|22
|49
|48
|23
|Berthoud
|0
|49
|53
|25
|Fort Collins
|10
|46
|51
|26
|Greeley
|8
|51
|50
|22
|Laporte
|13
|47
|49
|26
|Livermore
|6
|50
|44
|24
|Loveland
|6
|50
|52
|26
|Red Feather Lakes
|19
|29
|30
|17
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|22
|39
|49
|26
|Wellington
|19
|47
|49
|24
|Windsor
|5
|49
|52
|24
|*As of February 9, 2023 10:00am
