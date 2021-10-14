Wellington Offers a Free Informational Class on Building Code Process

Do you have a home improvement project in your future? Join the Town of Wellington and Safebuilt on October 16 for a free informational class! The class will take place at the Leeper Center (3800 Wilson Ave.) from 9am to 11am.

Homeowners and contractors will learn the building code process associated specifically with finishing a basement.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate