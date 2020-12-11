Altitude Sports Channels for Connexion TV Launched by City of Fort Collins

Broadband utility for the City of Fort Collins Connexion has launched Altitude Sports programming for Connexion TV customers.

Altitude’s channels will feature Avalanche and Nuggets game coverage, and its channels Altitude Sports, channel 67 and Altitude 2, channel 68 on Connexion TV will also carry Colorado Mammoth and Colorado Rapids games. The channels will also carry additional local and regional sports, entertainment, and public service programming.

“I am excited to announce that Fort Collins Connexion TV Service will provide our local community with all Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games through our agreement with Altitude Sports & Entertainment,” said Broadband Executive Director Colman Keane.

Fort Collins Connexion TV is now available for residential customers offering three packages starting at $29.95 per month for the Bronze Package with no contracts, data cops, or installation fees. Altitude Sports can be found within the Connexion TV Silver and Gold packages.

Connexion TV service is also offering customers additional add-ons such as Spanish Language and Sports packages to premium channels including HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime, and Encore. Customers have the option to utilize their own app-based Apple, Android, or Amazon device in addition to renting a set-top box for $9.95 per month.

“Connexion TV service has been a highly anticipated product for our City and to deliver quality programming that no one else currently offers in Fort Collins is one more way to provide our customers with the best viewing experience possible,” Colman said.

For more information regarding Connexion TV, including pricing, visit www.fcconnexion.com or to learn more about Altitude Sports including a full list of programming, visit: www.altitude.tv