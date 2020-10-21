Award Nominations Now Being Accepted by Human Relations Commission

The City of Fort Collins Human Relations Commission accepts nominations for the 2020 Human Relations Awards now through Saturday, October 31, to recognize those in the community who promote unity and respect for diversity in Fort Collins.

Those who receive the awards every year are people who have made positive impacts on community members who have faced historical marginalization or have been underserved. The process for the award takes the length of service and commitment to the community into consideration.

The 2020 awards ceremony will be held virtually on Wednesday, December 9, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm through a Zoom link, published before the event at fcgov.gov/hra. There are no Fort Collins residency requirements for the awards.

The five categories of nominations fall under are as follows:

Public Service Personnel

Senior Award (60 years and older)

Adult Award (19-59 years of age)

Youth Award (18 years younger)

Organization Award (Non-profit and For-profit)

There are no Fort Collins residency requirements.

For more information regarding nominations for the awards, visit: fcgov.com/hra or call 970-416-4254