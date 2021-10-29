Berthoud Community Library Resources Available to Loveland Residents

Berthoud Community Library District welcomes Loveland residents, travelers, and all folks in the region

Berthoud Community Library District resources can be utilized by residents of Loveland Public Library, other local community members, and travelers! Being only 7 miles apart, the two libraries share a user and patron base. Travelers, visitors, and those passing through are welcome to stop by the Berthoud Community Library for a quick, quiet place to work or use the computer – including Loveland residents! All residents with a Colorado ID are welcome to apply for a library card, too.

Amenities available at Berthoud Community Library

Wifi & computer access

FREE faxing and scanning

FREE printing and copies 10 free black and white per day 5 free color per day

Events & activities, such as a seed library, cooking classes, a writing group, and fun experiences for kids

Computer coaching & assistance

Preschool storytimes

KidsPak food distribution location for Thompson School District students

Location

236 Welch Ave., Berthoud, CO 80513

(970) 532-2757

