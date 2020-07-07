Bird E-Scooter Program to return to Fort Collins

Electric scooter rental service Bird is resuming its e-scooter services in Fort Collins Wednesday, July 8 as more services and businesses continue to reopen.

The e-scooter company suspended its services in late March due to the stay-at-home order following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Bird’s summer hours of operation will provide riders rental services until 9 pm.

“A growing list of cities, states and countries are looking to micro-mobility alternatives, such as scooters and bikes, not only as a means of minimizing congestion but also as a way to maintain current social distancing norms,” said Arthur Ortegon, Senior Manager of Government Partnerships for Bird in the Rockies region. “Bird is glad to continue to offer the residents and students of Fort Collins a safe and sustainable way to get around this summer,” said Arthur.

Bird’s Vehicle Quality Pledge promises that all of their scooters are checked for performance, cleaned and disinfected routinely. Also, Bird team members follow Bird’s 8-point Street Shine cleaning and use CDC approved cleaning agents. Bird encourages everyone to abide by official health guidance to engage in social distancing and good personal hygiene such as allowing 6 ft. of personal space to other road users, regularly washing hands, and staying home if they feel unwell.

Highlights for the launch of Bird services in Fort Collins are as follows:

Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel – Free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

Quick Start- Quick Start will allow riders to unlock a nearby vehicle with the tap of an in-app button. Similar to keyless entry but for a scooter.

Health & Safety – Bird is working to put the health and safety of riders, colleagues and communities first.

Colorado State University and Fort Collins are currently in a year-long e-scooter pilot program with Bird. Additionally, the program has been extended until the end of 2020.

“The City is excited to continue partnering with Bird to provide this safe, fun sustainable multi-modal transportation option,” said Amanda Mansfield, an e-scooter share program manager.

For more information regarding the e-scooter program in Fort Collins, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/escooters/