Capital Campaign Launched by Animal Friends Alliance to Build new Shelter

Animal Friends Alliance has announced the launch of its capital campaign Bringing Paws Together to expand and renovate its Taft Hill Campus at 2200 N. Taft Hill Road.

The expansion will involve the addition of a cat shelter, a new central lobby and additional anima care facilities to the Taft Hill Road location which will ultimately unify Animal Friends Alliance’s sheltering and adoptions programs and allow the organization to help more dogs and cats. The $2.3 million construction and renovation project involves a new 3,900 square foot building that will house Animal Friends Alliance’s new cat shelter, a new Enrichment Center, central lobby and Community Room.

“Our new building will allow us to house up to 45% more cats at one time and the addition of the Enrichment Center will enable us to provide essential enrichment and training activities for our dogs, especially in inclement weather,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance and co-chair of the Bringing Paws Together campaign. “On top of that, bringing together our dog and cat shelters will allow us to be more efficient with our resources and provide even better care for the animals in our shelter,” Sarah said.

The cat shelter will feature 11 colony rooms, allowing for cage-free living for feline residents and more interaction between cats and potential adopters. The additional community spaces will provide room for public education, special events and additional training for shelter animals.

The building project will also include renovation of more than 4,800 square feet of existing structures at Animal Friends Alliance’s Taft Hill Campus which will be utilized for animal care facilities, staff workspaces and improvements for the existing dog shelter. Animal Friends Alliance will also continue to operate out of its Mulberry Campus located at 2321 E. Mulberry St. following the construction of the new shelter.

“Our united shelter operations will make Animal Friends Alliance a welcoming destination for community members who want to add a furry family member, whether they’re looking for a dog or a cat,” said Julie Piepho, campaign co-chair and Alliance Board Member.

Brining Paws Together has raised roughly $1.5 million toward its $2.3 million goal. Groundbreaking for the new shelter building is scheduled for August of this year with construction expected to finish in March of next year.

“Our Mulberry Campus is the current home for our Community Pet Resources programs, including our subsidized spay/neuter and vaccine clinic, our Kibble Supply Pet Food Pantry, and our Community Cat Program,” said Sarah. “This campaign will be a game changer, not just because we’ll be able to help more homeless dogs and cats, but because we’ll have resources to serve more animals and their families across our growing community,” Sarah said.

For more information regarding the Bringing Paws Together campaign, visit: BringingPawsTogether.org or to learn more about Animal Friends Alliance, visit: SavingAnimalsToday.org