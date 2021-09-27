Fall in Northern Colorado: Five Ways to Celebrate

Annie Lindgren

Fall is for colorful aspen, star-filled evenings, and sweet-smelling crisp cool air. Fall is for harvests, ciders, and sunset walks. Fall transitions life from the bustling heat of summer pleasures to the cold casual slow down of the winter months.

Things to do to celebrate fall

Take a drive. Poudre Canyon, Red Feather Lakes, Snowy Range, and Rocky Mountain National Park are all beautiful places to check out from the road. If you are feeling adventurous, take a weekend trip to central or southern Colorado, the Maroon Bells area, or the San Juan range for real colorful treats. Go where the colors are most popping, remembering that further north and higher up changes first. Take a hike. The above-listed spaces have endless miles of trails to explore that will certainly be lined with colorful aspen and underbrush. There is not much more lovely than a trail paved with golden leaves. Go camping. Fall camping is exhilarating. Early sunsets, campfires, and star-filled skies make evenings extra special. While many Colorado campgrounds are closed for the season, plenty of free National Forest camping is in the midst. Red Feather Lakes and Poudre Canyon has plenty to choose from if you know where to look. Visit a farm with orchards and pumpkin patches. Nothing says ‘fall’ quite like harvest season. Find out what farms are in your area, and schedule a visit. Bartels Farm in north Fort Collins is a great example. Fall is also an excellent time to visit farmers’ markets or plan a trip to Palisade. Attend events. Fall is for ciders and wine, Octoberfests, festivals, and music. It is the time of year where the outdoors feel lovely, and the vibe of a festival is perfect for kicking back, enjoying craft beverages, and taking in the sites, sounds, and smells of fall. Many great events are happening across Colorado this season, so get the family out and enjoy the show.

Happy Autumn, Northern Colorado!