Celebrating Mom’s Special Day with FoCo Cafe and More

Are you still thinking of what to do for the special mom in your life? Well, not to worry because this year for Mother’s Day there’s no shortage of in-person events happening all around Northern Colorado. For instance, on Sunday, May 8, join Fort Collins’ own FoCo Cafe from 10 am to 2 pm for an elegant Mother’s Day Brunch. Last year due to COVID restrictions, they had to limit their Mother’s Day event to locally donated gifts that were put together for take-home baskets. But as FoCo Cafe intern Maddie York explained, this year they’re making up for that in style.

“With being open up again after COVID, we decided to do a really cool Mother’s Day brunch. You can expect a four-course meal when you come; it’s only $12 a person or $15 with the inclusion of two alcoholic beverages, and $8 for kids. And for the mothers, if you do come in you have a chance to raffle for a lot of gifts that we’ve collected that are locally donated from around town, such as The Cupboard, Samana Float, Pure Drip IV, just a lot of great gifts that we’re going to be giving out to moms. So, that’s kind of what you can expect from us this Mother’s Day,” Maddie said. “I think the hope is to continue doing this year-round, to always have a brunch every single Mother’s Day, and hopefully through doing so we can continue building partnerships with local businesses and they can continue supplying these really awesome gifts and experiences.”

But that’s far from all you can choose from regarding festivities to sweep mother dearest right off her feet. On Friday, May 6 from 4 pm to 8 pm you can join Board & Brush in Fort Collins for their May Flowers Make & Take event. With 4 flower trios to choose from, you can make one or all four and give mom a bouquet of flowers that won’t wilt.

$15 for a trio in-studio and $20 for their take-home kits will also be available.

Also in Fort Collins on Saturday, May 7, you can attend the 6th Annual Fort Collins Mother’s Day 5K from 7 am to 9 am. This marks the premiere of the Mother’s Day 5K in Northern Colorado and is said to be a nice run/walk opportunity for everyone, from competitive runners to families, around the University Acres neighborhood and the CSU flower garden, close to CSU and Old Town Fort Collins. Early bird race fees through May 1 will run $20 for adults and $10 for students and all participants will receive a nice race day dry-fit t-shirt.

You can also join Chipper’s Lanes all throughout their NoCo locations for their Mother’s Day: Mom’s Bowl Free event on Sunday, May 8 from 8 am to 11 am. You’re invited to bring your kids, big or small, and have some fun for all!

Outside of Fort Collins, you can check out the Loveland Mother’s Day Celebration Weekend which takes place at Gateway Design & Home both Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm. They’ll be featuring a mimosa bar, and welcome you to shop around the store and pick out your favorite plants and flowers while supporting the oldest family-owned company in Loveland.

Lastly, in Greeley, be sure to check out the White Horse Inn for their Greeley Mother’s Day Brunch

on Sunday, May 8 from 11:30 am to 9 pm. Reservations for lunch and dinner are highly recommended, so call 810-678-2276 to save your spot.