Christmas Holiday Closures for the City of Loveland

The City of Loveland offices and facilities will be closing this week in honor of Christmas.
City offices and facilities closing for Christmas are as follows:
- City of Loveland offices will be closed Friday, December 25.
- The Utility Billing office will be closed Friday., December 25 and open from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, December 26.
- The Loveland Public Library will be closed Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25.
- The Chilson Recreation Center will close at 2 pm on Thursday, December 24 and is closed on Friday, December 25.
- City of Loveland Transit (COLT) will not operate on Friday, December 25.
- The Loveland Museum will be open from 12 pm to 3 pm on Thursday, December 24, closed on Friday, December 25, and open from noon to 4 pm on Saturday, December 26.
- The Rialto Theater/Box office will be closed starting Thursday, December 24; reopening on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
- Trash Collection will be normal for the week of December 21.
- The Recycling Center will be closed on Friday, December 25.
For more information regarding the City of Loveland, visit:
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts
josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com
Be the first to comment