City of Fort Collins Launches Operation Clean Sweep

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department has launched the Fall Operation Clean Sweep on Monday, November 9, to remove fallen leaves and debris on city streets.

The Fall Operation Clean Sweep will run now through the middle of December.

Operation Clean Sweep will begin in Zone 2 East and will be followed by Zone 1 and 2 West and additional zones. Sweeping schedule variances may take place due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances that may come about.

The City will communicate sweeping schedules through Nextdoor. Residents are encouraged to remain aware of when their street is scheduled for sweeping and are asked to move cars and other obstructions from streets and keep tree branches trimmed to a total of 14 feet above the street surface sweepers can clean the streets from curb to curb.

Operation Clean Sweep takes place annually to clear debris from the curb to curb to allow winter snow and ice to drain properly. Clogged storm drains can cause localized flooding, and standing water will freeze and thaw time and time again in winter months, which can damage streets and even jeopardize pedestrians and motorists’ safety.

For more information regarding The City of Fort Collins Street Department’s Fall Operation Clean Sweep, including signing up for email alerts to know when sweepers will be in the area, visit: www.fcgov.com/streets/sweeping.php