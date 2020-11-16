Command of Cameron Peak Fire Transitions

Northwest Incident Management Team 10 has delegated command of the Cameron Peak Fire today, Monday, November 16, on both state and private lands to the Larimer County Sherriff’s Office.

The Larimer County Sherriff’s Office (LCSO) will delegate command of the fire to the respective fire districts. Simultaneously, the Northwest Incident Management Team 10 (IMT) will remain in place and continue their efforts on federal lands. LCSO will maintain command in areas on both state and private lands that are not covered by a fire district.

“This has been a very long and difficult fire season for Larimer County,” said LCSO Emergency Operations Director Justin Whitesell. “Without the support of National Incident Management teams, firefighters, and numerous others who traveled to Larimer County, we would not have been able to fight the aggressive wildland fires,” Justin said.

The IMT will not have completed all suppression repairs on state and private lands at the time of this transition. Larimer County will assume responsibility for the remaining repairs in addition to assessing those areas in the Spring of next year.

The IMT reported the Cameron Peak Fire remains at 208,913 acres with a total of 92% containment this morning, Monday, November 16. LCSO will continue to update its website with new information regarding the fire and resources available to those who are impacted by the fire.

“These personnel spent many days helping Larimer County, spending time away from their families and work,” said Justin. “Their efforts are greatly appreciated,” Justin said.