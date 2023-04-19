Eligible Fort Collins Residents Can Apply for E-Bikes or Spin Passes

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

City residents who meet income qualifications may be eligible to receive an electric bike or a pass for Spin e-scooters and e-bikes, thanks to a grant from the Colorado Energy Office.

The $148,000 grant will allow up to 40 individuals to use the City’s “Choose Your Ride, Shift Your Ride” program. Participants must be income eligible (80% of the area median income), and transportation needs will be considered.

Each participant can choose either an electric bike or a Spin e-bike/e-scooter pass that is valid for 1-3 years. Both choices include necessary accessories for safety and successful biking or scootering.

“An e-bike or Spin pass can be much easier for a person than storing, maintaining, and parking their own motor vehicle, and unlike a traditional car, e-bikes and Spin passes help achieve our climate goals,” said Rachel Ruhlen, a transportation planner with the City’s FC Moves department.

To apply for an e-bike or Spin pass, interested eligible residents should visit www.fcgov.com/GetFoCo. New users of GetFoCo will need to register for an account before applying for the Choose Your Ride, Shift Your Ride program. Applications will be accepted through April 23.

The Choose Your Ride, Shift Your Ride program follows an e-bike pilot program in 2021 in which 35 electric bikes were provided to lower-income workers in Fort Collins. That program was also funded through the Colorado Energy Office.