Fair Royalty Present Fair Book to Weld County Commissioners

The 105th Weld County Fair, which runs from July 22 through July 31, 2023, is fast-approaching. Continuing a time-honored tradition, the Weld County Board of Commissioners were recently presented with this year’s fair book containing a schedule of activities and exhibits for the 10-day event.

“Agriculture is the backbone of this county and a longstanding economic driver for our communities,” said Weld County Chair Mike Freeman. “Thank you to the fair royalty court and everyone involved with the fair for continuing this tradition and being the face of agriculture for our county.”

The royalty court is charged with representing the Weld County Fair at events throughout the county and around the state. Such duties include participation in parades, hosting the Royalty for a Day Program, held July 23, to encourage youth in Weld County to one day become fair royalty, and handing out ribbons to competitors at multiple activities throughout the week of the fair.

This year, Avery Loveland of Johnstown serves as queen and is active in the Range Runners 4-H Club along with being the secretary of Valley High School’s FFA chapter. She will be showing market cattle as well as exhibiting in canning.

This year’s fair has two Attendants serving on the court — Caitie Holcomb and Laura Stevens. Holcomb of Gilcrest is president of Valley High School’s FFA chapter. She will be showing breeding and market cattle at this year’s fair. Stevens, also of Gilcrest, recently graduated from Valley High School where she was a FFA member. She’s planning to show market and breeding cattle and exhibit her home environment project at the 105th Weld County Fair.

“I appreciate all the community support from so many business owners and volunteers to make the 2023 fair book and the 2023 fair a huge success,” said Commissioner Lori Saine, Coordinator for the Weld County CSU Extension Office.

For more information about this year’s Weld County Fair, visit https://www.weldcountyfair.com.