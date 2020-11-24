Fire Restoration Specialists with SERVPRO Urge Families to Celebrate the Holiday Season Safely

The fire damage restoration specialists, SERVPRO in Wellington, encourage families to focus on decorating safely and celebrating more intimately as large holiday gatherings may not be possible.

The top three days of the year for home candle fires are Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and New Year’s Eve, as more than half of the home decoration fires in December are started by candles. Heat sources that are too close to Christmas trees are the cause for one in every four winter fires, with one of every 52 reported home Christmas tree fires resulting in death on average.

“It’s as important to keep safety top of mind with a small family gathering as it is with a large holiday party,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “We all enjoy bringing the glow of the holiday season to our homes with Christmas trees or menorahs and candlelight, but these statistics from the U.S. Fire Administration show how easy it is for home decorating to turn into a home disaster,” Rick said.

Rick also said that it is crucial to abide by manufacturers’ guidelines for holiday lighting and exercise caution with candles and heat sources. Those decorating for the holidays should only use flame-retardant or non-flammable decorations and check holiday lights each year for frayed wires or excessive wear, in addition to not linking more than three strands of lights.

The National Fire Protection Association states that electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in 44 percent of home Christmas tree fires. Christmas tree fires can destroy photos, mementos, and family heirlooms as well as lives.

SERVPRO is an industry leader that works to provide fire and water cleanup as well as restoration services. SERVPRO also offers fire prevention and safety tips and information regarding fire and water damage restoration services.

“In a year when so many of the things we take for granted have changed, we know people will still come together in person or virtually to celebrate family and holiday traditions,” said Rick. “‘Stay safe’ has become a common expression in the context of public health, but this holiday season, we urge all Wellington-area home and business owners to think about ‘staying safe’ in their homes as they prepare for and enjoy the holiday season,” Rick said.

For more information regarding holiday decorating safety, visit: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/downloads/pdf/publications/holiday_infographic.pdf, https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Winter-holidays, and https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/media/social_toolkits/toolkit_holiday.html