Flood Awareness Week Sponsored to help Fort Collins be Flood Ready

Fort Collins Utilities has sponsored Flood Awareness Week Saturday, July 11 through Saturday, July 18 city-wide to educate the community on how to be “flood ready”.

The sponsorship comes as an effort to aid the public in taking steps to minimize personal, financial, and environmental loss through education on flood risk. As floodplain maps often change as a result of improvements to infrastructure and updated mapping the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is remapping the Poudre River.

Utilities operate a flood warning system containing 75 streamflow and precipitation gauges located throughout Fort Collins. Utilities and Office of Emergency Management personnel are notified when the gauges exceed a set level.

Floodplain residents and property owners will receive mailers with flood hazard data, emergency preparedness tips, and other information during Flood Awareness Week. The brochure has been translated into Spanish this year.

Community members are encouraged to keep in mind that flood insurance is available to all and that flooding happens even if one does not live in a floodplain. Currently, the City of Fort Collins holds the award for FEMA Community Rating System Class 2 rating.

Additionally, the Utilities’ Stormwater program ranks in the top one percent nationwide benefiting customers that may qualify for up to a 40 percent discount on flood insurance.

For more information regarding Fort Collins Utilities and flooding, visit fcgov.com/stormwater or call 970-416-2632