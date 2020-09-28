Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Launches 10th Annual Fundraising and Membership Campaign

The Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its 10th annual Moving Fort Collins Foward! Campaign running from now through Thursday, November 19 to raise funds and new memberships for the Chamber.

Over 40 volunteers on 11 teams working with liaisons from the Chamber staff are working together raising funds through memberships, event sponsorships, advertising, initiatives, and budget reduction trades. The annual campaign began in 2011 to strengthen financial resources to continue broadening the value and effectiveness of the Chamber membership, advocacy, services, and programs.

“As a not for profit, the Chamber relies heavily on the funds raised during this campaign,” said Kimberly Medina, Campaign Manager and Vice President of Development and Operations with the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce. “We know these are challenging times, the Chamber is here to support your business and continue to work on recovery to help build a community where business can thrive, and citizens are proud to live,” Kimberly said.

Deb Kelly of Independent Financial and Mat Dinsmore of Wilbur’s Total Beverage is returning for the third year as 2020 campaign Co-Chairs. Gerry Agnes of Elevations Credit Union, Gene Bocis of Anheuser-Busch, Connie Dohn of Dohn Construction, Margo Karsten of Banner Health, Brett Hemp of Flood and Peterson, Kevin Unger of UCHealth, and Bob Wilson of Columbine Health Systems are serving as the 2020 Vice-Chairs for the campaign.

Campaign teams are as follows:

Banner Health

Brinkman Partners

Columbine Health Systems

Elevations Credit Union

FNBO

Flood and Peterson

Independent Financial

Markley Motors

Red Carpet Ambassadors

UCHealth

Wells Fargo

Wilbur’s Total Beverage

For more information including how to get involved, become a member, sponsor an event and donate to the campaign, visit: https://fortcollinschamber.com/program/moving-fort-collins-forward-2020/ or call 970-482-3746