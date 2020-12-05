Fort Collins City Council Now Accepting Applications for District 4 Seat

The City of Fort Collins is seeking candidates to fill the District 4 City Council vacancy currently as Kristin Stephen has been elected to the office of Larimer County Commissioner.

Applications for the vacant District 4 City Council seat are to be submitted no later than Friday, December 18 at 5 pm with City Council holding interviews in early January before ultimately voting to select a candidate. Community members have the opportunity to provide comments and feedback on the candidates online and at the City Council meetings on Tuesday, December 22 and Tuesday, January 12.

Qualifications Applicants are required to meet as follows:

United States citizen

A registered voter in the city for one year immediately before the appointment

At least 21 years of age

A resident of Council District 4 (check your Council district)

Never convicted of a felony

The appointment will continue until a newly elected Councilmember is sworn in following the municipal election in April next year. The appointed Councilmember will need to run for election in April 2021 if they wish to retain the District 4 seat.

For more information regarding application materials for the District 4 City Council seat, visit: www.fcgov.com/council/council-vacancy or call the City Clerk’s Office at 970-221-6515