Fort Collins is Not Offering Free Christmas Tree Recycling this Year

Last week we published information about free tree recycling in Larimer County. We learned the free drop-off programs for trees are NOT available this year in Fort Collins. Last year’s drop-off locations in city parks will not be operational.
In Fort Collins, Recycle your live Christmas tree at the drop-off locations listed below. Fees apply, contact the specific location for details.
Be sure to remove all items from the tree before dropping off, including lights, wire, hooks, ornaments, tinsel, and fake snow.
- Timberline Recycling Center Hard-to-Recycle Materials Yard: $10 fee ($5 entry fee, plus $5 per tree). View Fees
- Hageman Earth Cycle: $5 per tree
- Larimer County Landfill Green Waste Program: $5 per tree from December 27th – January 15th
Apologies to those sent on a wild goose chase looking for places to recycle for free!
