Free Doggy Vet Visits at Fort Collins’ Front Range Veterinary Clinic Provided by Loyal

San Fransisco-based company Loyal has partnered with Front Range Veterinary Clinic in Fort Collins to gather dogs of different breeds, ages, and sizes to identify how they can help live longer and healthier lives.

This partnership comes to understand better a few reasons why smaller dogs live longer than larger dogs. Those who participate in the study will be given a free visit and complete wellness check at Front Range Veterinary Clinic.

Every dog owner will additionally receive a comprehensive assessment of their dog’s physical and emotional well-being. Participants will also receive an exclusive Loyal Healthspan Study gift package within 90 days of their visit.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

An accurate birth year documented by veterinary or breeding records

A weight of less than 25 lbs or more than 50 lbs

2-5 years old OR 7+ years old

No diagnosis of diabetes mellitus or hypoadrenocorticism (AKA Addison’s disease)

Dog owner’s consent for blood samples from their pet

Loyal team members will reach out to eligible participants once an eligibility form is filled out and completed. Dog owners and their dogs will be provided with a scheduled visit at Fort Collins’ Front Range Veterinary Clinic for a 30 to 60-minute free wellness check-up if their dog is confirmed to participate in the study.

For more information regarding Loyal, visit https://loyalfordogs.com or learn more about Front Range Veterinary Clinic at https://frontrangevetclinic.com.