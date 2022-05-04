Greeley Native Serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Sigonella

By Lt. Cmdr. Amy Hession, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SIGONELLA, Italy – Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Segura, a native of Greeley, Colorado, serves the U.S. Navy at the Priority Material Office operating out of Sigonella, Italy.

Segura joined the Navy 13 years ago. Today, Segura serves as a logistics specialist.

“I wanted to travel, and was tired of the civilian nine-to-five world,” said Segura. “One of my best friends who served in the Navy told me about all the places he had been, and after that, I was sold on the Navy.”

Growing up in Greeley, Segura attended Independence High School and graduated in 2008. Today, Segura uses the same skills and values learned in Greeley to succeed in the military.

“I learned hard work and strength growing up, and wanted stability in life to pass on to my own family,” said Segura.

These lessons have helped Segura while serving in the Navy.

Naval Air Station Sigonella is located in eastern Sicily. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean and covers 10,000 square miles.

According to Navy officials, the primary mission of Naval Air Station Sigonella is to provide consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. Naval Air Station Sigonella supports a rotation of various squadrons and multi-service, multi-national transient aircraft.

Segura and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My first submarine sea tour is what I’m most proud of,” said Segura. “I was definitely thrown into the unknown, and accomplishing that made me know I could do anything.”

As Segura and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“I have a lot of family and friends in the military, and I feel a lot of pride being able to serve,” added Segura.