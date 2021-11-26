Happening in Wellington, this Busy Holiday Season!

Holiday Season in Downtown Wellington. Photo Credit, Brian Graves GravenImages 2019

A lot is happing over the next couple of weeks in Wellington! Here is a list of events. 

November 24-27, 2021

  • Downtown Elf Hunt – November 27 – December 24, check out wellingtonmainstreet.org/event/elf-hunt for more details on this hunt for ten elves hidden in store windows in downtown Wellington. 
  • Shop Small Saturday (good day to shop local anywhere in Wellington!) – November 27, 2021
  • Shop Local Vendor Fair at The Amp (3712 Cleveland Ave)– November 27, 2021, from 9 am to 2 pm.
  • Small Business Saturday Artisan Market at Soul Squared Brewing (3740 Cleveland Ave) – November 27, 2021, from 11 am to 2 pm.
  • Wellington Holiday Market (7250 5th St. – Fridays November 26 – December 17, 2021, from 5 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Papa’s Table Open for Thanksgiving (3728 Cleveland Ave)– November 25, 2021, from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm.
  • Food for Fines at Wellington Public Library– Now thru December 31, 2021

November 29 – December 5, 2021

  • Tree Lighting at Wellington Public Library (3800 Wilson Ave) – December 3, 2021, from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • Parade of Lights – December 4, 2021, starting at 5 pm along Cleveland Ave.
  • Wellington Senior Center’s 12 Annual Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale (3800 Wilson Ave)– December 4, 2021, from 8 am to 12 pm
  • Annual Wellington Craft Fair at Eyestone Elementary (400 Wilson Ave)– December 4, 20201, from 9 am to 3 pm.
  • Holiday Sip and Shop at Trim Salon (3725 Cleveland Ave)– December 5, 2021, at 1 pm
  • Warm and Cozy Pop-Up at Thistle (3713 W. Cleveland Ave) – December 3, 2021, 6:30 pm to 8 pm. 
  • Stocking Stuffer Saturday at Pizza Palace (3810 Cleveland Ave)– December 4, 2021, at 10 am

December 6-12, 2021

  • Vendor and Craft Fair at Sparge Brewing (GW Bush Avenue Unit 101)– December 12, 2021, 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at Soul Squared (3740 Cleveland Ave)– December 18, 2021, at 6 pm
  • Cookie Exchange at Thistle (3713 W. Cleveland Ave)– December 18, 2021, at 1 pm
  • Chamber Member Holiday Social at Sparge Brewing – December 8, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm
  • Integrity Insurance Business After Hours and Grand Opening (4012 Cleveland Ave Unit 4)– December 14, 2021, at 3 pm

 

Diamond SR Carriage Rides is offering carriage rides on select dates and times. For more information, visit diamondsrcarriage.com.

  • Wellington ($30/4 people and $5/person up to 6-8 people total)
  • 11/20 & 11/28 with these time slots: 5 pm, 5:20 pm, 5:40 pm, 6 pm, 6:20 pm, 6:40 pm, 7 pm, 7:20 pm, 7:40 pm, 8 pm
  • 12/17 with these time slots: 6 pm, 6:20 pm, 6:40 pm, 7 pm, 7:20 pm, 7:40 pm, 8 pm, 8:20 pm, 8:40 pm
  • 12/24 with these time slots: 6 pm, 6:20 pm, 6:40 pm, 7 pm, 7:20 pm, 7:40 pm, 8 pm, 8:20 pm, 8:40 pm

