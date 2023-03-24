Homeward Alliance’s Annual Fundraiser Returns

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Homeward Alliance Un-Gala Seeks to Raise $125,000 to Empower Community Members to Escape Homelessness

The Homeward Alliance Un-Gala (formerly Toast to Transitions) is returning on Saturday, May 6 at the Lory Student Center. This year, the organization is embracing the idea of an Un-Gala and encouraging guests to come as they are, whether that means showing up in full cocktail attire or rolling in wearing your favorite pair of worn-out sneakers.

This year marks Homeward Alliance’s 15th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone the fundraiser will center around the theme, A Story to Tell, with the intention of gathering with the community to reflect on the past and look ahead to the future. The event will highlight the organization’s story, from its beginnings to now, and guests are encouraged to come with their own stories to tell.

The Un-Gala will be from 5:30 to 9 pm, with a cocktail hour and silent auction to kick things off. Early Bird tickets are on sale now and start at $50. Ticket purchases include entrance to the event, dinner, drink tickets, and free parking. This is the largest fundraising event for Homeward Alliance, with a fundraising goal of $125,000, all of which will support essential programs offered through the organization.

Homeward Alliance provides a range of services to over 5,000 individuals each year: from basic-needs assistance to resource navigation, employment to housing-focused case management, and more. Homeward Alliance operates the Murphy Center—host to about 20 independent nonprofits—and numerous case management programs that provide long-term, best-practice interventions to diverse subpopulations.

In 2022, Homeward Alliance and the Murphy Center collaboratively empowered more than 400 individuals to housing. These programs form a key centerpiece in Larimer County’s collective effort to make homelessness rare, short-lived, and non-recurring.

The Homeward Alliance Un-Gala represents the organization’s best opportunity to gather and celebrate with the community in a welcoming and inclusive environment. It is a chance to build awareness, thank supporters, celebrate accomplishments, and raise funds—and enthusiasm—for the organization’s mission. For more information on the event, or to register, go to homewardalliance.org/hwa/ungala. If you are interested in becoming an event sponsor or making a tax-deductible donation, please email giving@homewardalliance.org.

About Homeward Alliance: Homeward Alliance, previously known as “Homeless Gear,” is a Colorado-based non profit that was founded in 2008. Homeward Alliance operates a continuum of programs and initiatives for families, adults and seniors, such as basic needs, housing-focused case management, and employment services.