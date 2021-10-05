How About Colorado Avalanche Street Hockey at Foothills Mall?

As summer is winding down, we are all looking to enjoy the cooler temperatures with fun outdoor activities. It is time to check out street hockey!

On Saturday October 9th, Game On! Sports 4 Girls Fort Collins and the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department are thrilled to bring Colorado Avalanche Street Hockey to Foothills Mall. The Colorado Avalanche Game On Street Hockey is a free & fully mobile street hockey initiative created to promote & grow the game of hockey throughout the state of Colorado.

In front of Dick’s Sporting Goods from 10 am-2 pm, residents can learn street hockey skills in the inflatable arena or shoot at the Avalanche shooting target. Advanced registration to this free event guarantees a free Avalanche branded street hockey stick and ball. Guests can also enter to win some cool prizes and meet the Colorado Avalanche Street Hockey Team members!

Anyone can receive a free street hockey stick and ball by pre-registering and signing a waiver. They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and no one will receive a hockey stick and ball without completing a waiver. So, sign up now! https://avalanche.teamkse.com/gameon-fortcollins/

