How About Some Holiday Shopping in Red Feather Lakes

Red Feather Lakes invites all to join the Mini-Greening of Red Feather Holiday Artisans Craft Fair and Business Holiday bonanza. Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 9 am to 3 pm.

They are planning a modified greening of Red Feather for the Christmas Tree seekers and people who want a fun day adventure. Red Feather businesses and Local Artisans and crafters want to help you with your holiday shopping.

The day’s events include:

Christmas Tree Cutting with the Forest Service or at Beaver Meadows. Tree permits are required in advance for both locations. Visit these links for more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd968432.pdf and https://beavermeadows.com/christmas-trees/ .

Stop and shop at the Red Feather Lakes businesses.

Stop and shop at two Artisan craft fairs Locations (92 Hiawatha Hwy RFL & Crystal Lakes Base Camp located at 300 Tami Road).

Fun handcrafted items include Soaps and bath bombs, Zipper purses and boomerangs, face masks, towels, embroidered items, resin serving trays, Gnomes, stained glass, jewelry, blown glass, woodturning wood creations, paintings, and superb photography

Give gifts that have meaning and charm for this holiday season.

Local shops

Yellow Door Gift Shop – 25 Birdie Street RFL across from West Lake parking lot

Red Feather Super – 37 County Road 67A

The Rock Shop – 150 County Rd 67A

Village Gallery – 25 Main Street

Buck’s Liquors – 41 Main Street

Trading Post & Outlaw-tte – 41 Main Street

Panhandle ACE Hardware 24 Main Street

Hill Top General Store – 99 Hiawatha Hwy

Red Feather Rustic – 92 Hiawatha Hwy hosting Artisans in their building

Local Restaurants

Forks Mercantile & Saloon 17685 North Hwy 287 Livermore

Mobile Mountain Café 8 am–2 pm – Mobile truck Across from West Lake parking lot

Red Feather Tavern 11 am–9 pm – 199 Dowdy Lane (CR67A), Red Feather Lakes

Pot Belly Restaurant and Lounge Noon–9 pm – 24340 W. County Rd 74E

The TAVERN at Red Feather Lakes 11 am – 10 pm – 1078 Ramona Drive

Main Street Delicatessen 11 am – 6 pm – 41 Main Street

Beaver Meadows Ranch Restaurant & Pub – 100 Beaver Meadows Place

Caryn Hughes, Red Feather Lakes Property Owners Association Office Manager, shared the above information. Caryn also serves on the Board of Directors for the Red Feather Historical Society and the Board of Directors for the RFL Fire Protection District.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate