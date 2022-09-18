Human Bean Northern Colorado Uses National Coffee Day to Support Local Animal Shelters

Thursday, September 29 at all locations

No one understands the love for coffee as much as Human Bean Northern Colorado. However, coming close is their love for animals! That’s why on Thursday, September 29 for National Coffee Day, all locations of Human Bean Northern Colorado will be donating 100% of their drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales to the Weld County Humane Society and Animal Friends Alliance.

The Weld County Humane Society provides care and compassion to every pet in Weld County through animal resources, education, and community resources. Their goal is to end pet homelessness and suffering in Weld County and the greater community. Learn more at weldcountyhumane.org.

The Animal Friends Alliance provides comprehensive companion animal resources, services, and education to the community to prevent homelessness and promote the human-animal bond. Visit savinganimalstoday.org/ to learn more about Animal Friends Alliance.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

Hwy 85, LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549

Mobile Coffee Truck – view our truck schedule at humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/