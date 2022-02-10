Interested in Larimer County History?

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

Historic Larimer County has a lot of great history talks happening this month. Here are a few that pertain to local history.

February 9

Professor Jason LaBelle is speaking about the Lindenmeier site and the recent reinvestigation he and several CSU students recently conducted. The Lindenmeier site is one of America’s most important archeological sites, and it is right in our own backyard. The site tells us a lot about the history of Indigenous peoples. It is scheduled for 7 PM via Zoom.

February 10

The Loveland Historical Society is hosting a program called ‘The Fifty Years Rule: Does the national Historic Preservation Act Deserve Preservation?’ Let by CSU Professor Dr. Thomas Adams; attendees will learn about the National Historic Preservation Act and how it often lacks the mechanisms to foster inclusive history. The program suggests ways to improve inclusivity and preserve resources often outside the scope of NHPA. It is scheduled for 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

February 17

In Loveland, catch ‘History Comes Alive: Roundtable on Montgomery’s 1956 Racial Tensions’. Join to explore the racial tensions that Montgomery is facing in 1956. History comes alive as you sit down to talk about three potential solutions that Montgomery might use to resolve the situation. Come prepared for a lively discussion. It is suggested for teens and adults. This event is co-sponsored by the Loveland Public Library and the Loveland Museum. To receive background materials for this program, please RSVP at 970-962-2410. This meeting is 6–8 PM at the Loveland Museum: Foote Auditorium 503 N. Lincoln Ave.

Via Zoom, ‘Researching Your Norwegian and Swedish Roots’ is the February program for the Larimer County Genealogical Society. Visitors (not LCGS members) need to register through the website to receive the Zoom info and handout. President Glenn York provides a brief overview of the Larimer County Genealogical Society. Regarding the topic for this month, Andy Likins says, “Three decades ago, I went to Scandinavia to research my roots. Today, I can do much of the same research in my pajamas at home. We’ll look at basics of Norwegian and Swedish research, including naming patterns, passenger lists, censuses, and church records.” The program begins at 6:30 PM.

February 26

The Fort Collins Municipal Railway is looking for volunteers for this upcoming 2022 season. Opportunities include motormen and women to drive the streetcar, conductors to give history and safety presentations, depot agents to staff its depot and souvenir shop, and people to assist with streetcar maintenance. Volunteer orientation is on the morning of February 26. To volunteer for the railway society (that operates the trolley that runs down Mountain Avenue), you can leave a message for the society — including your email address — by calling 970-224-5372. You can also email fcmrs1919@gmail.com.

Visit Historic Larimer County’s website to find out more, register for events, and get a zoom link at HistoricLarimerCounty.org.