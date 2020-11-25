Larimer County 4-H Open House Presentation to be Held Online

Larimer County 4-H is holding an online Zoom open house to present the Larimer County 4-H program on Monday, November 30, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm to continue the long tradition as a community of Larimer County youth learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills through hands-on experiential learning.
Youth of Larimer County will choose projects from areas of interest that stand out to the most, from baking and woodworking to entomology and livestock. There is a wide range of interests included as 4-H projects with over 40 projects to choose from.
4-H is an opportunity for youth that is available nation-wide. Youth will develop skills such as decision-making, problem-solving, and organization by participating and completing projects.
Community members are encouraged to join the online Zoom open house to learn more about the Larimer County 4-H program and share what they learn with neighbors and friends.
For more information regarding the Larimer County 4-H Open House, visit: https://larimer.extension.colostate.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/39/2020/4-H/OpenHouse/2020-11-30-4-H-OpenHouseFlyer.pdf
