Larimer County 4-H Open House Presentation to be Held Online

Larimer County 4-H is holding an online Zoom open house to present the Larimer County 4-H program on Monday, November 30, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm to continue the long tradition as a community of Larimer County youth learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills through hands-on experiential learning.

Youth of Larimer County will choose projects from areas of interest that stand out to the most, from baking and woodworking to entomology and livestock. There is a wide range of interests included as 4-H projects with over 40 projects to choose from.

4-H is an opportunity for youth that is available nation-wide. Youth will develop skills such as decision-making, problem-solving, and organization by participating and completing projects.

Community members are encouraged to join the online Zoom open house to learn more about the Larimer County 4-H program and share what they learn with neighbors and friends.