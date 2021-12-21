Larimer County 4-H to Host First-Ever Gingerbread House Decorating Contest

Larimer County Youth Ages 5-18 Invited, No Cost to Enter, Prizes Offered

Larimer County 4-H is inviting youth ages 5-18 years old to participate in their first-ever Gingerbread House Decorating Contest.

There’s no cost to enter and the contest is open to all Larimer County youth. No membership in 4-H is required. All entries should incorporate 4-H in some way from using light green, adding a clover, including something about their favorite 4-H project, or more.

Katie Daywalker, Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development & Leadership at Larimer County Extension says, “4-H is all about teaching youth through hands-on activities.” Daywalker continued, “Making their very own gingerbread house can be very educational. Youth need to make a plan, gather tools, troubleshoot issues along the way, etc.”

Larimer County 4-H invites youth to purchase their own kit or, better yet, make their own gingerbread from scratch. Larimer County 4-H has limited kits available for purchase for $5 if needed.

Prizes:

Two $50 JAX Outdoor Gear, Farm & Ranch Gift Cards donated by JAX Outdoor Gear, Farm & Ranch

Two 4-H memberships for the 2021-2022 year ($50 value).

Award Categories:

People’s Choice Awards, which will be picked by the photo that receives the most “likes” on Larimer County 4-H Facebook Page (Larimer County / CSU Extension 4-H) and Instagram Account (@larimer4h).

4-H Staff Pick, which will be picked by the Larimer County Extension 4-H Staff

To Enter email a photo of your entry to CSUExtension@larimer.org

Please Include: The child’s name & age (their name and age will NOT be shared on social media) The name/ theme of their entry and how they included 4-H (the name/ theme of their entry WILL be shared on social media) The deadline to enter is December 28, 2021, at 8 am.



Full details are available at: larimer.extension.colostate.edu/4-h-home/gingerbread-house.

Larimer County 4-H is home to one of the largest 4-H programs in Colorado. Youth participate in fun, hands-on learning activities supported by the latest research-based curriculum from Colorado State University. The 4-H year is from October – September, and registration closes in March! For more registration details go to larimer.extension.colostate.edu/join-4-h/.

Participation in 4-H assists youth in developing leadership, responsibility, citizenship, and life skills through experiential learning. Larimer County 4-H offers over 40 different projects, including Leathercraft, Entomology, Photography, Clothing Construction, Leadership, Shooting Sports, Sportfishing, Cake Decorating, Livestock, Horse, and more!

For more information visit the website at: larimer.extension.colostate.edu/

Colorado State University is an equal access and equal opportunity employer. Extension programs are available to all without discrimination. Colorado State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Colorado counties cooperating.