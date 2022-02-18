Larimer County Environmental Stewardship Awards Nominations

By John Kefalas

I believe we have shared values, and one of these shared values is environmental stewardship to protect and preserve our environment and natural resources to have clean air, water, and land, now and for future generations.

The Larimer County Commissioners and the Environmental and Science Advisory Board [ESAB] are seeking nominations for the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Awards, and the nomination deadline is March 27. To nominate an organization, business, or individual, please visit, larimer.org/boards/environmental-and-science-advisory-board/awards/nominate. Projects and activities can also be self-nominated.

The Larimer County Environmental Stewardship Awards began in 1995, and the awards are an expression of our county’s commitment to the environment and our community. The awards are meant to exemplify and honor organizations, businesses, or individuals that demonstrate creative, proactive efforts and smart practices for the environment and sustainability.

The ESAB reviews the nominations and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners, and we generally approve their recommendations. Winners are acknowledged and honored at a special public meeting. Last year, we recognized the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program (RMRP), whose mission is to inspire the protection and appreciation of raptors [birds of prey – eagles, hawks, falcons, owls] and their habitats.

The RMRP provides educational programs to more than 15,000 school children each year, and in response to COVID, the RMRP continued to educate the public virtually. We also recognized the Horse and Dragon Brewery, a community-minded business, that donated its expired beer to gardens and farms to enhance composting. The third award recipient was One Times Everyone, a local nonprofit focusing on addressing climate change through the operation of a giving circle model – individual donations that magnify other donations each month — to support environmental organizations.

The ESAB is one of 37 advisory boards and commissions, with more than 300 volunteers that offer a valuable public service to our community by providing input and ideas to help the Board of County Commissioners make informed policy decisions. Previous environmental stewardship awardees are listed at larimer.org. Please consider nominating an environmental champion.

John Kefalas is a Larimer County commissioner representing all of Larimer County.