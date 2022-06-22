Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy to Raise Awareness of Child Abuse with “Save Jane” Event

Life Stories to Read Names Representing 2,684 Children Assessed for Abuse Last Year

On July 12 from 11 to 2 pm or later in Lincoln Park, Greeley, local community members, and leaders will join Life Stories in taking a stand against child abuse at their 2nd Annual “Save Jane” event in Weld County.

For about 3 hours, volunteers from around Weld County will anonymously read the names and ages of 2,684 children who were assessed for abuse or neglect in Weld County in 2021. Because these children are minors and their identities must be protected, Jane, John, Juana, and Juan Doe will be used in place of their names. The Save Jane inaugural event launched in Dallas in 2019. This is the second year for Life Stories to join in the awareness effort.

“Life Stories hopes that through Save Jane, our community will recognize the magnitude and prevalence of child abuse in Weld County. It is an issue that knows no bounds and impacts children’s overall demographics,” said Life Stories Executive Director Gwen Schooley. “It will take about 3 hours of non-stop reading to name each child who was assessed for abuse and neglect last year. It is simply unacceptable that so many children in our community have been affected by some form of abuse. The Save Jane event will take the time to honor each individual child and the experience they have endured. We never stop fighting for these kids who have suffered unspeakable abuse. Life Stories, through our Child Advocacy Centers and CASA programs, and Darkness to Light prevention workshops, will continue to do our work, but we need the community’s help.”

Influential leaders from around the community have signed up for shifts to read names throughout the event. Life Stories welcomes all community members to take a turn on stage and participate in this impactful event by reading a selection of names. To join the movement by purchasing a shirt or making a donation visit lifestoriesweld.org/save-jane-weld. Then come and support our event as we read the names on July 12.